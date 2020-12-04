Norfolk Catholic basketball splits with Omaha Gross in openers

The Norfolk Catholic basketball squads split a twinbill with Omaha Gross last night at home.

The NC boys routed the Cougars 73-54.  Christian Mickelson had 18 points, Preston Burbach netted 14, and Brennen Kelley aded twelve points to the win.  The Knights led 13-12 after the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime, and 51-30 after three quarters.  They are 1-0 while Omaha Gross is 0-1.

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class 'C-2' Lady Knights were beaten by Omaha Gross 50-35.  Mary Fennessy had ten points and eight rebounds in the loss for NC.  They trailed 20-6 after the first quarter, 31-18 at halftime, and 39-29 after three quarters.  Norfolk Catholic is 0-1 while Omaha Gross is 1-0 to start the season.

