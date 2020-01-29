Norfolk Catholic basketball splits at O'Neill

The Norfolk Catholic basketball teams split a road doubleheader last night at O'Neill in games heard on 106 KIX.
The Eagle boys topped the Knights 85-72 in the final game in O'Neill's historic gym. Peyton Matthews had 27 points and five rebounds, Landon Classen netted 26 points and five boards, and Kolby Dean recorded a monster double-double of 20 points and 18 rebounds in the win. Norfolk Catholic's Ben Hammond had 27 points with 23 occurring in the second half. The Eagles led at halftime 37-30. O'Neill improves to 8-7 while the Knights slip to 7-8. O'Neill will host their first game in their new gym on February 14th.
In the girls' contest, Norfolk Catholic outlasted O'Neill 67-63 in overtime. Hanna Neesen had 18 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Anna Kassmeier recorded 17 points and seven boards. Abby Miller had eleven points, six rebounds, two blocked shots, and two steals in the win. Anna Neuhalfen scored on a layup with less than five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to force the overtime session. The Lady Eagles' Meg Schluns had twelve points and 15 rebounds. Alyssa Eichelberger added twelve points and Lauren Young had eleven points and five boards. Norfolk Catholic led 37-30 at halftime and the game was tied at 59-59 at the end of regulation. The Lady Knights are now 11-5 on the season. They've won two games in a row and four of their last five. O'Neill falls to 11-6.