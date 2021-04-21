Norfolk Catholic athletes shine at Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion La Vista South

Norfolk Catholic was represented at the fifth annual Nebraska Track & Field Festival at Papillion La Vista South’s Foundation Field. 

With over 40 schools in competition, Mary Fennessy was the champion in the Shot Put with a throw of 41’7.  She also placed second in the Discus.  Jozy Piper was third in the Discus and second in the Shot Put.  Elly Piper got fourth in the Shot Put and tenth in the Discus.  Carly Marshall finished fourth in the 300 Low Hurdles.  Regarding the boys competition, Jackson Clausen placed third in the 100 & 200 and Kade Pieper got fourth in the Shot Put.

NC Boys   
    
Nebraska Track and Field Festival - Papio South Complex 2021
   
Teams Competing   
Over 40 teams competing   
    
No team Scoring   
    
Norfolk Catholic Placers   
Jackson Clausen3rd - 100 (11.08)
3rd - 200 (22.63) PR
 
    
Kade Pieper
4th - Shot Put (53' 0.5")
  
NC Girls   
    
Nebraska Track and Field Festival - Papio South Complex 2021
   
Teams Competing   
Over 40 teams competing   
    
No team Scoring   
    
Norfolk Catholic Placers   
Mary Fennessy1st - Shot Put (41' 7") PR
2nd - Discus (118' 11")
 
    
Jozy Piper2nd - Shot Put (39' 1") PR
3rd - Discus (113' 9")
 
    
Elly Piper4th - Shot Put (37' 1.5")
10th - Discus (98' 3")
 
    
Carly Marshall
4th - 300 Low Hurdles (47.84) PR
  
   

