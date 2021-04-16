The Norfolk baseball team lost to Lincoln Southeast 15-0 in the first round of the HAC Tournament in Lincoln yesterday and then bounced back for a 5-3 win over Lincoln Northeast in a consolation game. The Panthers are now 4-14 on the year.
Norfolk baseball splits two games at HAC Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday
- Joe Tjaden
-
-
- Comments
Tags
In other news
The City of Norfolk soccer team all endured losses yesterday.
The Northeast Hawks soccer teams visited Waterloo, Iowa to play Hawkeye Community College on Thursday. The Northeast men endured a 4-0 loss to drop to 0-4 on the season. The Northeast women finished in a scoreless draw 0-0 and are now 1-2-1 on the year.
The Norfolk baseball team lost to Lincoln Southeast 15-0 in the first round of the HAC Tournament in Lincoln yesterday and then bounced back for a 5-3 win over Lincoln Northeast in a consolation game. The Panthers are now 4-14 on the year.
The Norfolk High boys golf squad competed yesterday in the Hastings Invite at Lochland Country Club.
Playing its first match in nearly three weeks, the Nebraska volleyball team showed little sign of rust in a dominant sweep of Texas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament yesterday in Omaha.
Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as the Kansas City Royals staked him to a seven-run lead before the bullpen held on for a 7-5 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM. Junis was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk w…
The Northeast Hawks men’s golf team participated today in the North Iowa Area Community College Invite at Mason City Country Club.
The Northeast Community College softball team couldn’t overcome the highly potent offense of Iowa Central Community College, falling in an ICCAC doubleheader, 23-3 and 20-0 at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk.
The Northeast Community College baseball team won Game 2 of a doubleheader against Iowa Central Community College on Wednesday, 12-8 in ICCAC action in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The Hawks (21-17, 15-9 ICCAC) fell in Game 1, 9-3.