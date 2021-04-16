Norfolk baseball splits two games at HAC Tournament in Lincoln on Thursday

The Norfolk baseball team lost to Lincoln Southeast 15-0 in the first round of the HAC Tournament in Lincoln yesterday and then bounced back for a 5-3 win over Lincoln Northeast in a consolation game.  The Panthers are now 4-14 on the year.

 
Dustin Brenden set the single season stolen base record for Norfolk baseball after stealing second base in the first inning against Lincoln Northeast.
 
                                 1    2    3    4    5    R   H   E
Norfolk                      0    0    0    0    0    0    2   1
Lincoln Southeast     7    3    1    4    x   15  12  1
 
LP: Landon Vaughan (2 IP, 6 Earned Runs)
RP: Jackson Schwanebeck (2 IP, 3 Hits, 4 Earned Runs, 2 K)
Dustin Brenden and Andrew Papstein each singled.
 
                                 1    2    3    4    5    6    7    R   H   E
Lincoln Northeast     0    2    0    1    0    0    0    3    2    2
Norfolk                      1    0    1    0    3    0    x    5    6    3
 
WP: Jace Mohr (7 IP, 2 Hits, 1 Earned Run, 6 K)
Colton Price (3 for 4, 1 Double, 2 Runs, 1 SB)
Dustin Brenden (2 for 4, 1 Run 1 SB)
Brayden Lammers (1 for 2, 1 Triple, 1 Run, 2 RBI)
 
Norfolk will host GACC-SS-WPB on Monday at 5 p.m.


