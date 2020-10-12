No movement regarding Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast football in rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains fifth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after routing BRLD 56-6 on the road last Friday. The 4-2 Knights return to action on Friday when they host 3-3 Crofton. Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine in the Lincoln Journal Star and unranked in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’. The 6-1 Eagles whipped Plainview on the road last Friday 60-14 and will return to action on Thursday when they entertain 5-2 Laurel/Concord/Coleridge.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne stays at number nine. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic remains fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, and Howells/Dodge stays at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Omaha Skutt is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce moves up from second to first, and Wayne is once again tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic falls from fifth to eighth, and Norfolk Catholic stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield is once again fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number six, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge enters the rankings at number eight, Lutheran High Northeast is once again ninth, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again ninth, and Allen enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart slips from eighth to ninth.