No movement for LHNE & NC volleyball in latest rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Lutheran High Northeast remains first in both polls and Norfolk Catholic is once again second in the Omaha World Herald and third in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’. The 27-0 Lady Eagles went 4-0 last week with victories over Shelby/Rising City, Clarkson/Leigh, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Wisner/Pilger. The 16-5 Lady Knights went 4-1 with wins over David City Aquinas, Battle Creek, Douglas County West, and O’Neill while falling to St. Paul.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school volleyball rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Skutt stays at number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘B’ while Papillion La Vista South is once again first in Class ‘A’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High remains first, Columbus Lakeview stays at number five, and Oakland/Craig remains seventh. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again second, Clarkson/Leigh slips from fourth to fifth, and Howells/Dodge stays at number six. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from ninth to eighth, and Summerland stays at number ten. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central jumps from fifth to fourth, Humphrey St. Francis slips from second to fifth, and Wynot is once again eighth. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Elkhorn South stays at number one in Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt remains number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wahoo High stays at number one, Columbus Lakeview slips from sixth to seventh, and Oakland/Craig jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Lutheran High Northeast remains first, Norfolk Catholic is once again third, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh slips from fifth to sixth, and BRLD drops out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton stays at number one, Summerland moves up from eighth to sixth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is up from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Diller/Odell stays at number one, Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from fourth to second, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Wynot drops from third to seventh.