NJCAA suspends all spring competition until April 3rd

National Junior College Athletic Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – National Junior College Athletic Association President and CEO Christopher Parker announced on Friday that the NJCAA has made the decision to suspend all spring competition beginning March 14 through April 3 due to the impact of COVID-19.

In a press release sent by the NJCAA, Parker said, “Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes and the ability to compete for a national championship.”

The NJCAA will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

