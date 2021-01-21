NJCAA 17th ranked in Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball to open season on Sunday afternoon

The 17th ranked in NJCAA Division II Northeast Hawks volleyball team gets their season underway on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 when they entertain Marshalltown of Iowa.
The Hawks will also have home matches this year versus Iowa schools in Iowa Lakes, Iowa Central, Indian Hills, Des Moines Area, Kirkwood, Southwestern, North Iowa Area, Ellsworth, Southeastern, Hawkeye, and Central of Columbus. The reigning four-time Region XI champion Hawks look for a return trip to the DII National Tournament for the fifth-year in a row. Northeast finished 22-18 in the fall of 2019 and reached the national tournament in Charleston, West Virginia.