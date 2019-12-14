NHS Does Well On The Mats

The Norfolk High wrestling team participated in day one of the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus. They went 5-0 on the day by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62-18. Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Jake Licking, Josh Licking, Brayden Splater, Laikon Ames, and Brayden Heffner all went 5-0 on the day.
In other news
Lamar Jackson threw for five more touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North with their tenth consecutive win, 42-21 over the New York Jets. The 12-2 Ravens took control with touchdowns on their first three possessions before Jackson increased his NFL-leading total of touchd…
The Lutheran High Northeast basketball teams split a road doubleheader at Pender last night in games heard on 106 KIX.
The Wayne wrestling team defeated Norfolk Catholic in the Knights' opening dual of the season on Thursday night.
The Nebraska-Omaha men’s basketball team dropped a 99-49 decision last night at 15th ranked Arizona in Tucson.
The Northeast Hawks basketball teams split a home doubleheader with North Dakota State College of Science last night.
This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Katy Figueroa of the West Point-Beemer wrestling team.
Two former Husker football players accused in connection with sexual assault set to be released from jail
Two former University of Nebraska football players accused in connection with the sexual assault of a 19-year-old fellow student are set to be released from jail after a judge allowed them to post bond, and attorneys for both men say they intend to fight the allegations.