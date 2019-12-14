NHS Does Well On The Mats

The Norfolk High wrestling team participated in day one of the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus.  They went 5-0 on the day by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62-18.  Weston Godfrey, Aaron Dittmer, Jake Licking, Josh Licking, Brayden Splater, Laikon Ames, and Brayden Heffner all went 5-0 on the day.

Tags

In other news

NHS Does Well On The Mats

NHS Does Well On The Mats

The Norfolk High wrestling team participated in day one of the Nebraska Invitational Dual Team Championships at Central Community College, in Columbus.  They went 5-0 on the day by routing Blue Valley West of Kansas 66-18, Columbus Scotus 69-9, Twin River 72-7, Malcolm 63-15, and Schuyler 62…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 13, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 13, 2019

Lamar Jackson threw for five more touchdowns and the Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North with their tenth consecutive win, 42-21 over the New York Jets.  The 12-2 Ravens took control with touchdowns on their first three possessions before Jackson increased his NFL-leading total of touchd…