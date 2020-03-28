Nfk High's Siske; BRLD's Meyer; HSF's Kessler; Wynot's Wieseler; Ponca's Hayes; HCC's Wortmann; N/O's Davis & Arehart on Sportstalk on 106 KIX Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning:  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM. 

On the final Sportstalk of the season, Joe Tjaden will recap basketball seasons with boys coaches Tony Siske from Norfolk High, Two-time Defending State Champion BRLD coach Cory Meyer, & Humphrey St. Francis’ Eric Kessler.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Two-time Defending State Champion Wynot coach Steve Wieseler, Ponca’s Bob Hayes, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Craig Wortmann.  Also, Neligh/Oakdale wrestling coach Gary Davis.

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, March 27, 2020

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL teams the draft will go on as originally scheduled for next month.  The draft will still take place April 23-25.  Goodell said in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there was no guarantee of signi…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, March 26, 2020

With opening day postponed until at least mid-May, this might be the year the baseball needs to try out some creative ideas.  Here's one of them: seven-inning doubleheaders.  Those have long been a staple of minor league and college baseball.  Doubleheaders are rarely scheduled in Major Leag…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, March 24, 2020

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay will start Thursday as planned in northeastern Japan’s Fukushima prefecture, but with no torch, no torchbearers, no public, and little ceremony.  There will be an Olympic flame, which arrived on March 12 from Greece, carried in a lantern and transported by a veh…