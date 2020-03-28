Nfk High's Siske; BRLD's Meyer; HSF's Kessler; Wynot's Wieseler; Ponca's Hayes; HCC's Wortmann; N/O's Davis & Arehart on Sportstalk on 106 KIX Saturday morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning: Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 AM.
On the final Sportstalk of the season, Joe Tjaden will recap basketball seasons with boys coaches Tony Siske from Norfolk High, Two-time Defending State Champion BRLD coach Cory Meyer, & Humphrey St. Francis’ Eric Kessler. Girls hoops will be a topic with Two-time Defending State Champion Wynot coach Steve Wieseler, Ponca’s Bob Hayes, and Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Craig Wortmann. Also, Neligh/Oakdale wrestling coach Gary Davis.