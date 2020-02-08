Nfk High's Grey & Oswald, NC's Manzer, Ponca's Adam Poulosky, NECC's Anderson, LHNE's Wiederin, Columbus Lakeview's Jeff Bargen on Sportstalk on 106 KIX on Saturday Morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning (2/8):  Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East. 

This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer, Ponca’ Adam Poulosky, & Northeast Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson.  Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin.  Also, wrestling coaches Justin Grey from Norfolk High and Columbus Lakeview’s Jeff Bargen.  The show is podcasted to listen to anytime afterwards.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 7, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, February 7, 2020

The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was picked second in the Summit League preseason poll.  Oral Roberts was selected in the top spot with 23 total votes and three first-place votes.  The Mavericks, who aim to defend their Summit League Championship crown, were voted second with 19 total votes …

Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football announces recruiting class

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. 