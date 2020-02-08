Nfk High's Grey & Oswald, NC's Manzer, Ponca's Adam Poulosky, NECC's Anderson, LHNE's Wiederin, Columbus Lakeview's Jeff Bargen on Sportstalk on 106 KIX on Saturday Morning from 9:00-10:00

Saturday Morning (2/8): Sportstalk on 106 KIX & 106KIX.com from 9:00-10:00 live from Market Grille at Hy-Vee East.
This week, Joe Tjaden will talk boys basketball with Norfolk Catholic’s Kevin Manzer, Ponca’ Adam Poulosky, & Northeast Hawks men’s coach Dan Anderson. Girls hoops will be a topic with Norfolk High’s Jared Oswald & Lutheran High Northeast’s Mike Wiederin. Also, wrestling coaches Justin Grey from Norfolk High and Columbus Lakeview’s Jeff Bargen. The show is podcasted to listen to anytime afterwards.