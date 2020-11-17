NET TV announces state championship football coverage

NET will televise the Class ‘C-2’ Championship Final between Ord and Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3:00 on Friday. 

NET will also televise the Class ‘A’ Championship Final pitting Elkhorn South versus Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7:00.  The Classes ‘B’, ‘C-1’, ‘D-1’, and ‘D-2’ Championship Finals, on Friday, will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App.  Class ‘D-2’ pits Sandhills/Thedford and Bruning/Davenport/Shickley and Class ‘D-1’ between Dundy County/Stratton and Burwell will start at 5:00.  Class ‘B’ will have Aurora facing Elkhorn at 6:00 and Class ‘C-1’ features Adams Central and home-team Pierce starting at 5:30.  That game can also be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks promised reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo a reshaped roster to try to transform regular-season success into a championship push.  This morning, the Bucks reached agreements on acquiring two significant players, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and Sa…

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 16, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 16, 2020

South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp, the second time he’s been let go from an SEC program in midseason.  The move to dismiss Muschamp comes on the heels of South Carolina's third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss on Saturday.  The 2-5 Gamecocks have allowed a total…