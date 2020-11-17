NET TV announces state championship football coverage

NET will televise the Class ‘C-2’ Championship Final between Ord and Archbishop Bergan, live from Heedum Field in Fremont at 3:00 on Friday.
NET will also televise the Class ‘A’ Championship Final pitting Elkhorn South versus Omaha Westside live from Phelps Field in Omaha at 7:00. The Classes ‘B’, ‘C-1’, ‘D-1’, and ‘D-2’ Championship Finals, on Friday, will be livestreamed at netNebraska.org and the NET Nebraska App. Class ‘D-2’ pits Sandhills/Thedford and Bruning/Davenport/Shickley and Class ‘D-1’ between Dundy County/Stratton and Burwell will start at 5:00. Class ‘B’ will have Aurora facing Elkhorn at 6:00 and Class ‘C-1’ features Adams Central and home-team Pierce starting at 5:30. That game can also be heard on 97.5 KEXL & KEXL.com.