Neligh/Oakdale's Kuester is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Aiden Kuester of the Neligh/Oakdale football team. 

In last Friday’s 49-48 quarterfinal loss at Burwell, he rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 230 yards with three more TD’s.  Kuester was the Warriors leading tackler with 15 including four for loss.  This season, he ran for 1054 yards and 24 touchdowns while throwing for 2490 yards and 30 TDs.  Defensively, Kuester was the leading tackler for Neligh/Oakdale with 120 and also had three interceptions.  He was nominated by Coach Ron Beacom.  Congratulations to Aiden Kuester of the Neligh/Oakdale football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

