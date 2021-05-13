Neligh/Oakdale's Hearn is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Julien Hearn of the Neligh/Oakdale boys track & field team.
At last Thursday’s Randolph Invitational, he won gold in all three of his events highlighted by clearing 6’7 ¼ in the High Jump, which is a new personal best. Hearn also jumped 20’3 to claim the Long Jump and was the anchor of the winning 4X100 Relay Team. He was nominated by Coach Rick Eickholt. Congratulations to Julien Hearn of the Neligh/Oakdale track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.