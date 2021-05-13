Neligh/Oakdale's Hearn is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Julien Hearn of the Neligh/Oakdale boys track & field team. 

At last Thursday’s Randolph Invitational, he won gold in all three of his events highlighted by clearing 6’7 ¼ in the High Jump, which is a new personal best.  Hearn also jumped 20’3 to claim the Long Jump and was the anchor of the winning 4X100 Relay Team.  He was nominated by Coach Rick Eickholt.  Congratulations to Julien Hearn of the Neligh/Oakdale track & field team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, May 13, 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will begin their Super Bowl title defense when they kick off the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.  Other highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night…

Wayne State softball player honored

Wayne State junior Kim Vidlak was named to the NSIC All-Conference Softball Second Team announced by the league office this afternoon in Burnsville, Minnesota. 

Busy local schedule for Wednesday

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk High track & field teams compete in the A-4 District Meet at Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Sports Complex at 11:00.