NECC Men's Golf finishes seventh at Midland Invite; Kingston earns runner-up honors

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad participated in the two-day Midland Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha which concluded yesterday.
Doane was the champion with a 617. They won by eleven strokes. Northeast finished seventh with a score of 654. Doane’s Conor Schubring was the medalist after carding a two-day 148. The Hawks’ Matthew Kingston was runner-up at 150.
finish top 20 schools scores
1 Doane University 307 310 617 +41
2 Nebraska Wesleyan (B) 310 318 628 +52
3 Midland University (B) 320 324 644 +68
4 Southeast CC 321 324 645 +69
5 Briar Cliff University 324 326 650 +74
6 Doane University (B) 316 336 652 +76
7 Northeast CC (NE) 327 327 654 +78
8 Midland University (C) 327 342 669 +93
9 Mount Marty College 359 347 706 +130
10 Central CC - Columbus 361 378 739 +163
finish top 20 players school scores
1 Conor Schubring Doane University 75 73 148 +4
2 Matthew Kingston Northeast CC (NE) 75 75 150 +6
3 Roger Sack Doane University 76 77 153 +9
4 Geronimo Narizzano Southeast CC 78 76 154 +10
5 Christian Ghilardi Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 76 79 155 +11
T6 Elijah Lamoureux Briar Cliff University 76 80 156 +12
T6 Tyler Welch Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 74 82 156 +12
T8 Blake Andersen Doane University 78 79 157 +13
T8 Jordan Greenwood Midland University(B) 78 79 157 +13
10 Connor Vandewege Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 77 81 158 +14
11 Ethan Blair Midland University(B) 78 81 159 +15
T12 J.R. Kanemura Doane University 78 82 160 +16
T12 Russell Langley Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 83 77 160 +16
T12 Allan Osornio Southeast CC 78 82 160 +16
15 Riley Podliska Doane University(B) 76 85 161 +17
T16 Connor Dormann * Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 82 80 162 +18
T16 Nolan Engelbart Midland University(C) 82 80 162 +18
T18 Micah Ramirez Doane University 82 81 163 +19
T18 Zach Weber Midland University(B) 83 80 163 +19
T20 Hunter Hall Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 83 81 164 +20