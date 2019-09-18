NECC Men's Golf finishes seventh at Midland Invite; Kingston earns runner-up honors

The Northeast Hawks men’s golf squad participated in the two-day Midland Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha which concluded yesterday. 

Doane was the champion with a 617.  They won by eleven strokes.  Northeast finished seventh with a score of 654.  Doane’s Conor Schubring was the medalist after carding a two-day 148.  The Hawks’ Matthew Kingston was runner-up at 150.

finish top 20 schools scores

1 Doane University 307 310 617 +41

2 Nebraska Wesleyan (B) 310 318 628 +52

3 Midland University (B) 320 324 644 +68

4 Southeast CC 321 324 645 +69

5 Briar Cliff University 324 326 650 +74

6 Doane University (B) 316 336 652 +76

7 Northeast CC (NE) 327 327 654 +78

8 Midland University (C) 327 342 669 +93

9 Mount Marty College 359 347 706 +130

10 Central CC - Columbus 361 378 739 +163

finish top 20 players school scores

1 Conor Schubring Doane University 75 73 148 +4

2 Matthew Kingston Northeast CC (NE) 75 75 150 +6

3 Roger Sack Doane University 76 77 153 +9

4 Geronimo Narizzano Southeast CC 78 76 154 +10

5 Christian Ghilardi Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 76 79 155 +11

T6 Elijah Lamoureux Briar Cliff University 76 80 156 +12

T6 Tyler Welch Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 74 82 156 +12

T8 Blake Andersen Doane University 78 79 157 +13

T8 Jordan Greenwood Midland University(B) 78 79 157 +13

10 Connor Vandewege Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 77 81 158 +14

11 Ethan Blair Midland University(B) 78 81 159 +15

T12 J.R. Kanemura Doane University 78 82 160 +16

T12 Russell Langley Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 83 77 160 +16

T12 Allan Osornio Southeast CC 78 82 160 +16

15 Riley Podliska Doane University(B) 76 85 161 +17

T16 Connor Dormann * Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 82 80 162 +18

T16 Nolan Engelbart Midland University(C) 82 80 162 +18

T18 Micah Ramirez Doane University 82 81 163 +19

T18 Zach Weber Midland University(B) 83 80 163 +19

T20 Hunter Hall Nebraska Wesleyan(B) 83 81 164 +20

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The New York Yankees have a magic number of one to clinch their 21st playoff berth in 25 years after Luis Severino worked four innings in his season debut, an 8-0 pounding of the Los Angeles Angels.  The two-time All-Star injured his shoulder while warming up before his first scheduled sprin…