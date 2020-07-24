Nebraska's Stille named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

University of Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille was recognized for his work in the Lincoln community today, as he was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list. 

Stille, a senior from Ashland, has been active in the Huskers' Life Skills program throughout his Husker career.  On the field, Stille has played 33 games as a Husker and has 80 career tackles, including 21 for loss, and 11.5 career sacks.  The 2020 campaign marks the second straight year that Stille has been on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.  The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach. 

