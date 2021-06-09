Nebraska's Schwellenbach named a semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

USA Baseball announced that Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award yesterday.
He is the first Husker to be named a semifinalist for the award since Scott Schreiber in 2018. Alex Gordon is the program's lone recipient of the award, winning it in 2005. Johnny Dorn was also a semifinalist in 2008, while Ken Harvey (1999) and Darin Erstad (1995) were finalists for the award. Named the 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, Schwellenbach took the mound for the first time in 2021 and was been one of the top two-way players in the country. A contributor in all three facets of the game, he was Nebraska's three hitter all season, started every game at shortstop and has served as the team's closer. Offensively, Schwellenbach ranked in the top ten in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed just four errors in 186 chances. The winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award will be named in July.