Nebraska's Schwellenbach named 2021 recipient of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award

The College Baseball Foundation named Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach as the 2021 recipient of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award. 

He is the first Husker to be honored with the trophy.  The 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, Schwellenbach took the mound for the first time in 2021.  A contributor in all three facets of the game, Schwellenbach was Nebraska's number three hitter all season, started every game at shortstop and served as the team's closer.  Offensively, he ranked in the top ten in the Big Ten in runs, RBIs and walks, while in the field he committed just four errors in 186 chances.  The Michigan native took the mound for the first time during his Husker career this season and was electric, leading the Big Ten with ten saves.  Schwellenbach had a 0.57 ERA in 31.2 innings over 18 appearances.  He struck out 34 and allowed just two runs.  Along with being named the 2021 Olerud Player of the Year, Schwellenbach was also named a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and a first-team selection as a relief pitcher on the Central-ABCA/Rawlings All-Region team today.

