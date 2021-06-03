Nebraska's Schwellenbach honored by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

After being named Big Ten Baseball Player of the Year on Sunday, Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach was honored as a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper today.
Tabbed as the utility player on the second team, Schwellenbach has performed both at the plate and on the mound for Nebraska in 2021. He enters the postseason hitting .289 with twelve doubles, six home runs and 35 RBIs in 43 games. On the mound, the Michigan native ended the regular season tied for the conference lead in saves with nine. He has a 0.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 25.1 innings. Nebraska opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:00 against Northeastern in the Fayetteville Regional.