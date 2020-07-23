Nebraska's Robinson named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Nebraska wide receiver Wan’dale Robinson was honored today, as he was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung Award watch list. 

Robinson, a sophomore wide receiver from Kentucky, is the only returnee among the four 2019 finalists.  He put together a strong 2019 campaign, catching 40 passes for 443 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 340 yards and three scores.  Robinson finished in the top three on the Huskers in both rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns.  He set school marks for both catches and yards by a true freshman, while becoming just the fourth true freshman in Nebraska history to post at least 1,000 all-purpose yards.  The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

