Nebraska's Povich named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

For the third time this season Nebraska junior left-hander Cade Povich was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week today.
The Bellevue native also earned the award on March 30 and May 18. Povich improved to 6-1 on the year with a victory over Michigan last Friday. A 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection, Povich matched his career high by going 7.0 innings in the 1-0 win over the Wolverines. He allowed only four hits and struck out nine, including an immaculate first inning where he struck out all three Wolverines on just nine pitches. The Huskers earned five weekly awards during the 2021 season. Along with Povich's three honors, Max Anderson was named freshman of the week on May 18 and Cam Chick was named player of the week on March 24.