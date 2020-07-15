Nebraska's Mills named a candidate for 2020 Doak Walker Award

University of Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills received preseason recognition today, as he was named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award. 

The honor, which is awarded to the nation's top running back.  Mills, a senior from Georgia, made a significant impact in his first season at Nebraska in 2019.  He led the Huskers with 745 yards and ten rushing touchdowns, earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades from both the coaches and media.  Mills posted a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts for the Huskers in 2019, highlighted by a 188-yard performance against 15th ranked Wisconsin. The winner will be announced in December.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, July 15, 2020

ESPN reports the NFL and NFL Players Association continue to negotiate terms for a return to work, and players are requesting financial backing in case they decide to sit out the season.  Among the requests in the players' recent proposal to the league, according to a source involved:  An op…

Northeast Hawks athletes honored

Northeast student-athletes were busy on and off the court this past season as 45 student-athletes received NJCAA All-Academic honors.  Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Effective immediately, the Washington NFL team is dropping the “Redskins” name, which had been in use since 1933.  The change comes following national protests against inequality and financial pressure from sponsors FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.  Opponents of the name have long sai…