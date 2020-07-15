Nebraska's Mills named a candidate for 2020 Doak Walker Award

University of Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills received preseason recognition today, as he was named a candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award.
The honor, which is awarded to the nation's top running back. Mills, a senior from Georgia, made a significant impact in his first season at Nebraska in 2019. He led the Huskers with 745 yards and ten rushing touchdowns, earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten accolades from both the coaches and media. Mills posted a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts for the Huskers in 2019, highlighted by a 188-yard performance against 15th ranked Wisconsin. The winner will be announced in December.