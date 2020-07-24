Nebraska's Martinez named to Maxwell Award watch list

University of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez earned preseason recognition on Friday, as he was named to the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937. Martinez, who was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list in 2019, has started the last two seasons of the Huskers. The California native started ten games as a sophomore, completing nearly 60% of his passes for 1,956 yards and ten touchdowns, while also rushing for 626 yards and seven scores. He ranked third in the Big Ten in total offense per game (258.2 ypg). In Martinez’ first two seasons, he has tied or set eleven marks, including NU's career record for games with at least 400 yards of total offense. Martinez is one of just four active FBS quarterbacks with at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his career, while his 277.5 yards per game ranks fourth among active FBS quarterbacks. He already ranks seventh in school history in passing yards and fifth in total offense.