Nebraska's Knapton shines at U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials

Nebraska All-American Abigail Knapton climbed to fifth in the final standings in the women's platform diving competition at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials last night in Indianapolis.
The 2021 Big Ten Champion in the platform event, Knapton moved up one spot in last night's final, finishing with a total of 930.30 over four rounds (prelims, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals). A four-time first-team All-American on the platform, Knapton capped a strong showing at the U.S. Olympic Trials as the only diver to advance to the twelve-person finals in both the platform and the three-meter springboard competition. The graduate student from Omaha finished seventh in the three-meter dive on Saturday. Nebraska's 2021 Female Athlete of the Year and Female Student-Athlete of the Year across all sports is a six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Champion.