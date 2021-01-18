Nebraska's Cain is Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Nebraska’s Kate Cain captured the first Big Ten Women's Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor of her career today.
Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, nearly produced her second career triple-double by erupting for 22 points, twelve rebounds and nine blocked shots to power Nebraska to a 63-55 home victory over previously unbeaten and then 15th ranked Ohio State on Saturday. Cain, who tied her career high with 22 points, hit 10-14 shots from the field against the Buckeyes while her nine blocks tied the second-highest individual total in school history. Her block total trailed only her eleven blocked shots as a freshman against Florida Atlantic, when she produced Nebraska's first-ever points-rebounds-blocks triple-double. Cain and the Huskers will be back in action Tuesday when they battle Minnesota at 3:00.