Nebraska's Anderson receives another honor

Nebraska’s Max Anderson added another postseason honor today, as he was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings.
He was also named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper earlier in June. Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha native finished the year second on the team in both average (.332) and hits (61). Anderson added seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games. He produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.