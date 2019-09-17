Nebraska wrestling's Burroughs & Green to compete in World Championships this weekend

Former Husker wrestling standouts Jordan Burroughs and James Green are set to compete in the 2019 World Wrestling Championships this week in Kazakhstan.
Burroughs will compete on Friday, and is seeded second in the 74kg weight class. He has enjoyed incredible success on the international level, winning gold medals at the World Championships in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 in addition to earning a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Most recently, Burroughs won gold at 74kg at the Pan-American Games in August. Green, is seeded 16th in the 70kg weight class, and competes on Friday as well. A four-time All-American during his Husker wrestling career (2011-2015), Green has earned gold medals in the 70kg weight class at the 2017 Pan-American Games, 2018 Wrestling World Cup and 2018 Pan-American Games. Green also won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships. Both Burroughs and Green will be coached by Nebraska Coach Mark Manning.