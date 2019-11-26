Nebraska wrestling ranked second in NWCA Division I Poll

The Nebraska wrestling team is ranked second in the NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll released today, which ties the highest ranking in school history and marks the first time the program has occupied the second spot since February 2008.
The Huskers began the season at fifth and moved up to third last week. The Big Red proceeded to defeat Wyoming 28-7 at home on Friday and top Northern Iowa 23-19 on Sunday on the road. Nebraska, who is 4-0 in duals, returns to action Dec. 6-7 when they head to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Invitational.