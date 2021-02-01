Nebraska wrestling knocks off Wisconsin; Former Plainview wrestler Miller honored

The Nebraska wrestling team ended its 2021 home slate in dramatic fashion, winning the final two matches against Wisconsin to earn a 21-15 win yesterday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers, who are 4-1, finish undefeated at home for the first time since the 2007-08 season during which the team also hosted just four matches. Winners for NU included Liam Cronin (125); Chad Red Jr. (141); Peyton Robb (165); Mikey Labriola (174); Eric Schultz (197); Christian Lance (HWT). Former Plainview wrestler Christian Miller was on all the Huskers' minds as they paid tribute to him during the dual. Miller had been on Nebraska's wrestling team since 2017 before he was killed in a car accident on Nov. 5. To honor Miller, the Huskers wore custom shoes during their final home dual of the season. Miller was well known in wrestling circles around the state. He was a four-time state champion at Plainview, where he compiled a 169-2 record. Nebraska returns to action next weekend as the team hits the road to visit Bloomington, Ind. for a quad meet against Indiana, Michigan State and Rutgers on Saturday.