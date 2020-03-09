Nebraska wrestling finishes second at Big Ten Championships

The fourth-ranked Nebraska wrestling team finished in second place with 132 points at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, the program's best-ever finish as a member of the Big Ten conference and its best conference championships finish since tying for first at the 2009 Big XII Championships.
NU finished behind Iowa, which scored 157.5 points. The Huskers were led by Eric Schultz, who placed second at 197 pounds. Schultz's second-place finish capped off a day which saw eight Huskers compete in the consolation semifinals. When all was said and done, the entire Nebraska lineup clinched automatic bids to the 2020 NCAA Championships, the first time the program has accomplished that feat since 2016. The Huskers now have two weeks to prepare before heading to Minneapolis, for the 2020 NCAA Championships, which will take place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.