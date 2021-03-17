Nebraska wrestling and former Panther Caleb Licking involved in the NCAA Championships on Thursday

After missing out on its shot to compete for a national title last season, the Nebraska wrestling team returns to the NCAA Championships this week to conclude the unprecedented 2020-21 season.
The three-day event will consist of six sessions beginning this morning at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Nine grapplers compose the field for Nebraska at this year's national championships. Eight earned automatic bids as a result of their finishes at the Big Ten Championships, including Chad Red Jr. (141), Ridge Lovett (149), former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking (157), Peyton Robb (165), Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184), Eric Schultz (197), and Christian Lance (285). Liam Cronin, who finished ninth at the conference championship at 125 pounds, earned an at-large bid.