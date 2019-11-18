Nebraska wrestlers shine at Daktronics Open

Redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149) each won individual championships competing unattached in their respective weight classes to highlight 19 Husker wrestlers who competed at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open yesterday. 

Fellow redshirt freshmen Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (157) also found success in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, recording runner-up finishes.  Altogether, six NU grapplers achieved top-three finishes in their respective brackets.  Former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking (149) dropped his first match but proceeded to battle back through the consolation bracket, winning four consecutive bouts to earn a third-place finish.

