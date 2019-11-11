Nebraska wrestlers fare well at Journeymen Classic

The Nebraska wrestling team had six individuals take first place in their respective weight-class pools at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York yesterday.
Overall, 15 Huskers traveled for the competition and in addition to the six first-place performances, six Nebraska grapplers recorded runner-up finishes. Nebraska's winners, who all went 3-0 on the day, included Collin Purinton at 149, Peyton Robb at 157, Isaiah White and Dalton Peters at 165, Eric Schultz at 197 and heavyweight Christian Lance.