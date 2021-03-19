Nebraska wrestlers enter day two of NCAA Championships; former Norfolk Panther Licking eliminated

Nebraska wrestlers Mikey Labriola and Taylor Venz have advanced to the 2021 NCAA Championship quarterfinals in St. Louis, Missouri after picking up victories in their respective second round matches last night. 

Eight Nebraska wrestlers remain alive in the tournament as the team ends the first day at the national championships tied for ninth place with 14.5 points.  Liam Cronin, Ridge Lovett, Chad Red Jr., and Peyton Robb fell in their respective second round bouts, but will wrestle back through the consolation bracket on Friday.  Both Eric Schultz and Christian Lance ended the night by advancing in the consolation bracket.  Closing his 2020-21 season, former Norfolk Panther Caleb Licking fell in the first consolation round to Navy's #21 Andrew Cerniglia by a 5-3 decision.  The senior finishes the season 5-8 overall after competing at his first career NCAA Championships.  He is 33-25 overall in his career as a Husker.  Session III quarterfinals and consolation matches get started Friday at 10:00.  Semifinals will be contested starting at 7:00.

