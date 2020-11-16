Nebraska wrestler wins UWW Junior Freestyle National Championship

Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett earned a United World Wrestling Junior Freestyle National Championship at 61 kg yesterday at UWW Junior Nationals in Omaha. 

Lovett opened the day with a pin of future Northwestern Wildcat Carter Young in the quarterfinals and followed with a 10-0 technical fall victory against Utah Valley’s Isaiah Delgado in the semifinals, his fourth technical fall win of the tournament.  Lovett edged Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews 5-4 in the championship match.  Also finishing in the top eight was Isaiah Alford with a fifth-place finish at 74 kg.

