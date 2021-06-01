Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship to get underway today

The 98th edition of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will take place today through Thursday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club near Kearney.
The competition features two divisions being the Championship and Tournament. Championship Division golfers will compete in an 18-hole qualifier to determine the 16-player Championship bracket. Those that don't qualify for the championship bracket will be seeded in an additional bracket. The Tournament Division offers both Gross and Net Flights. Gross Flight golfers will also be bracketed and seeded after qualifying. Net Flight golfers will be pre-flighted with seeds within those flights determined by the qualifier. Last season, Omaha's Katie Ruge defeated Snyder's Hannah Hunke in the Championship Final, 4 and 3. Among the competitors include Norfolk’s Bev McKillip, Phyllis Hall, & Nita Totten, Oakland’s Annette Faudel, and Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich.