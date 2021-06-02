Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship continues on Wednesday

Today's quarterfinal round in the 98th edition of the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship will be coated in Husker red according to the Lincoln Journal Star.
Five Nebraska women's golfers won their Round of 16 matches yesterday at Awarii Dunes Golf Club in Axtell, including Lindsey Thiele and Nicole Hansen, who won their respective competitions in 19 holes. Haley Thiele, Kirsten Baete and Vanessa Bouvet also will represent NU in the next round. Nicole Kolbas outlasted Kaitlyn Hannah 4 and 2 in a battle of the most recent Class ‘A’ girls state champions. Defending champion Katie Ruge of Omaha also advanced with a first-round win over Hartington’s Cassidy Ulrich 7 & 6. Ulrich shot a stroke-play qualifying 77 in the Championship Division. In the Net Division, Oakland’s Annette Faudel carded a 73, Norfolk’s Bev McKillip shot a 78, Nita Totten put up an 81, and Phyllis Hall shot 87. Faudel, McKillip, Totten, and Hall will all compete in Flight competitions today.