Nebraska women's hoops upsets 23rd ranked Michigan State

Kate Cain blocked a three-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw and Nebraska upset 23rd ranked Michigan State 68-64. 

Alyza Winston’s attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska to escape with a win after falling 64-62 at 15th ranked Michigan on Thursday.  Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals to lead the Cornhuskers.  Nebraska, who led at halftime 39-30, improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten.  Michigan State falls to 8-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

