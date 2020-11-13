Nebraska women's basketball's Cain named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List

Nebraska's Kate Cain was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List for the third consecutive year, when the candidates for the national center-of-the-year honor were announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Friday, Nov. 13.
Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, will enter her fourth season at Nebraska as a graduate student with a streak of 91 consecutive starts. As a junior, Cain earned her second appearance on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team by notching a school-record 101 blocked shots while ranking third in the NCAA in blocks per game. She added 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 54% from the field.