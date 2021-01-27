Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, is a three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate who is a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection.  Nebraska's school record holder with 320 blocked shots, Cain's massive block total ranks sixth in Big Ten history.  She also ranks second nationally in career blocks among active NCAA Division I players.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The baseball Hall of Fame won’t have any players in the Class of 2021.  Voters collectively decided no one had the merits, on-the-field or off, for enshrinement in Cooperstown on this year’s ballot.  Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among the closest to receive the required…