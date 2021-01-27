Nebraska women's basketball's Cain honored

Nebraska center Kate Cain was one of just 15 women's basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List when it was announced yesterday.
Cain, a 6’5 center from New York, is a three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate who is a two-time Big Ten All-Defensive selection. Nebraska's school record holder with 320 blocked shots, Cain's massive block total ranks sixth in Big Ten history. She also ranks second nationally in career blocks among active NCAA Division I players.