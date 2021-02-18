Nebraska women's basketball upsets 24th ranked Northwestern

Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat 24th ranked home-team Northwestern 71-64.
The Huskers ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers, and swept the season series against the Wildcats. Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points to lead Northwestern while teammate Jordan Hamilton added a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds. Nebraska improves to 10-9 overall and 8-8 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats drop to 11-5 overall and 9-5 in the conference.