Nebraska women's basketball upsets 24th ranked Northwestern

Kate Cain matched a career-high with 22 points, Isabelle Bourne had 21 points and a career-best 17 rebounds, and Nebraska pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat 24th ranked home-team Northwestern 71-64. 

The Huskers ended a four-game losing streak despite committing 28 turnovers, and swept the season series against the Wildcats.  Lindsey Pulliam scored 22 points to lead Northwestern while teammate Jordan Hamilton added a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds.  Nebraska improves to 10-9 overall and 8-8 in the Big Ten while the Wildcats drop to 11-5 overall and 9-5 in the conference.

