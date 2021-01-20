Nebraska women's basketball falls at home to Minnesota

The Nebraska women’s basketball team dropped a 76-71 home decision to Minnesota yesterday.
Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 25 points and twelve rebounds. Teammate Ashley Scoggin added 16 points. NU led 42-39 at halftime before being outscored in the second half 37-29. They are now 7-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten while Minnesota improves to 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference. In other Nebraska women's basketball news, their top recruit for the 2021 class is enrolling early and will be available for the team soon according to the Omaha World Herald. Kendall Coley, a 6’2 forward from Minneapolis, will be available for action the rest of the season after graduating early from high school. The pandemic delayed the girls basketball season in Minnesota, so Coley, who averaged 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last season, has come to Lincoln now. She won't lose a season of eligibility, either. Each athlete who plays this season is getting an extra year of eligibility to pursue for next season. Coley falls into that group after clearing NU's mandatory COVID-19 testing protocols over the weekend.