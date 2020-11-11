Nebraska women's basketball earns number 21 national ranking for 2021 class

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams received National Letters of Intent from five talented players today as the Huskers earned a number 21 national ranking for its incoming class of 2021 from ESPN.
Nebraska's impressive group includes two players ranked among the top 100 in the ESPN individual rankings, led by the versatile Kendall Coley and Humphrey St. Francis high school standout Allison Weidner at the national level. Lincoln native Alexis Markowski, who will contend with Weidner for Nebraska's state high school player-of-the-year award in 2021, Illinois prep star Kendall Moriarity and Tatiana Popa fortify a strong five-player class. Four members of the Husker class have been ranked among the top 100 in the country by at least one ranking service, and all five have been mentioned among the top 275.