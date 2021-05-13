Nebraska volleyball's Batenhorst named 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year

Nebraska volleyball freshman Ally Batenhorst was named the 2020-21 Gatorade National Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The 6’4 outside hitter led Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas to a 25-1 record and the Class 6A state championship last fall before she enrolled at the University of Nebraska in January. Batenhorst amassed 574 kills, 371 digs, 33 blocks and 32 service aces. The Class 6A Player of the Year and the Greater Houston Player of the Year, she was MVP of the state tournament. Batenhorst joins Gina Mancuso (2009), Mikaela Foecke (2015) and Lexi Sun (2017) as Huskers who were named Gatorade National Player of the Year.