Nebraska volleyball weekend matchup with top ranked Wisconsin has been postponed

This weekend's Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series has been postponed. 

The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.  The matches were postponed due to Wisconsin needing to take COVID-19 contact tracing precautions, a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Wisconsin’s opponent last week, Michigan State, has postponed its matches this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program.  The 10-0 Badgers are ranked first while the 7-1 Huskers come in fourth in the AVCA rankings.  Nebraska is scheduled to play next at Illinois on March 5.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, February 25, 2021

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each scored 18 points and the Utah Jazz routed the Los Angeles Lakers 114-89.  Gobert also had nine rebounds for Utah which won for the 22nd time in its last 24 games.  Twenty of those victories have come by double figures.  Bojan Bogdanovic added 15 points, M…

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept at Iowa Central CC

Despite a strong-hitting performance by Carly Hirsch (Norfolk, Neb.) and Payton Weber (Alliance, Neb.), the Northeast Community College volleyball team couldn’t stop No. 8 Iowa Central Community College on Tuesday night, falling in three sets, 21-25, 23-25 and 18-25 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. 