Nebraska volleyball weekend matchup with top ranked Wisconsin has been postponed

This weekend's Nebraska at Wisconsin volleyball series has been postponed.
The decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the two schools out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. The matches were postponed due to Wisconsin needing to take COVID-19 contact tracing precautions, a Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Wisconsin’s opponent last week, Michigan State, has postponed its matches this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program. The 10-0 Badgers are ranked first while the 7-1 Huskers come in fourth in the AVCA rankings. Nebraska is scheduled to play next at Illinois on March 5.