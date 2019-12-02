Nebraska volleyball to host while Creighton visits Minneapolis for NCAA Tournament

The 25-4 Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the fifth overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host the first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center next weekend.
The Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the tournament on Friday at 7:00 against the 20-11 Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. The 4:30 match will feature the 24-10 Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference and the 21-7 Missouri Tigers of the SEC. Friday's winners will meet on Saturday at 7:00. Nebraska, who has been to the last four NCAA Semifinals and won National Championships in 2015 and 2017, finished the regular season 25-4 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten Conference. The six-time BIG EAST champion 24-5 Creighton Bluejays will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight season, and ninth time overall, when it takes on 17-11 Iowa State at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. Creighton earned the program's first at-large bid since 2013, and third in program history, after a season that saw the Bluejays defeat four top-15 teams and win a sixth consecutive regular-season BIG EAST title. The winner of the Creighton/Iowa State match-up will meet the winner of Friday's 7:00 match between 23-5 Minnesota and 24-5 Fairfield. Saturday's Second Round match will take be held at 7:00.