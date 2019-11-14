Nebraska volleyball sweeps home-team Michigan State

The sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball team posted its first-ever sweep at Michigan State's Jenison Field House with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Spartans last night.
The Huskers swept the Spartans for the first time in ten matches, dating back to Nov. 15, 2013. Madi Kubik had 16 kills and hit .306 to lead the Big Red, which hit .296 and held Michigan State to .196 hitting for the match. Lexi Sun added nine kills and nine digs. Nicklin Hames had 34 assists, 13 digs and a season-high four kills. Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 13 digs. Nebraska held advantages in most of the major statistical categories, including kills (46-37), digs (51-42) and blocks (7-3). The Huskers improve to 21-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten.