Nebraska volleyball sweeps home-team Michigan State

The sixth ranked Nebraska volleyball team posted its first-ever sweep at Michigan State's Jenison Field House with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 win over the Spartans last night. 

The Huskers swept the Spartans for the first time in ten matches, dating back to Nov. 15, 2013.  Madi Kubik had 16 kills and hit .306 to lead the Big Red, which hit .296 and held Michigan State to .196 hitting for the match.  Lexi Sun added nine kills and nine digs.  Nicklin Hames had 34 assists, 13 digs and a season-high four kills.  Libero Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 13 digs.  Nebraska held advantages in most of the major statistical categories, including kills (46-37), digs (51-42) and blocks (7-3). The Huskers improve to 21-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten.

Wayne State men's basketball routs Nebraska Chrisian

Sophomore Jordan Janssen’s fourth double-double in six games – 25 points and 10 rebounds – powered Wayne State to a 80-54 win over Nebraska Christian College Wednesday night in a non-conference men’s basketball game played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. 

Wayne State women's soccer season comes to end

Top-seeded Concordia-St. Paul scored two early goals to defeat Wayne State College 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the NSIC Women’s Soccer Tournament in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, November 14, 2019

James Harden delivered 47 points with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals and Russell Westbrook added 17 points as the Houston Rockets claimed their fifth consecutive win, 102-93 against the LA Clippers.  Houston led just 90-88 until Harden hit two free throws and grabbed a rebound…

Wayne State volleyball upsets Concordia St. Paul

     #13 Wayne State College forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at #6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.  The Wildcats are now 23-5 over…