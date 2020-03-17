Nebraska volleyball spring match canceled

The Nebraska volleyball spring match, scheduled for April 25 against Northern Colorado in Grand Island, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat. 

The NCAA and Big Ten Conference previously announced that all spring NCAA Championships have been canceled, and the Big Ten has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. 

