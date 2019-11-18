Nebraska volleyball remains sixth while Creighton moves up to twelfth in latest rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team remains sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from 14th to twelfth. 

The 22-3 Huskers won two matches last week, sweeping Michigan State on the road last Wednesday and then clipped Iowa 3-2 at home last Saturday.  NU returns to action on Friday when they visit seventh ranked 20-4 Minnesota.  The 22-4 Creighton Bluejays swept two road matches in the last week.  They topped Xavier 3-0 last Saturday and Butler 3-0 last Sunday.  The Bluejays return to action on Friday when they host ninth ranked 25-3 Marquette.  The top five are Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Stanford, and Wisconsin.

Nebraska wrestlers shine at Daktronics Open

Redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett (133) and Kevon Davenport (149) each won individual championships competing unattached in their respective weight classes to highlight 19 Husker wrestlers who competed at the Warren Williamson/Daktronics Open yesterday. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, November 18, 2019

