Nebraska volleyball remains sixth while Creighton moves up from twelfth to tenth in latest poll

The Nebraska volleyball team remains sixth in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings while Creighton moves up from twelfth to tenth.
The 23-4 Huskers split two road matches last week, edging Minnesota 3-2 last Friday and losing at Wisconsin 3-0 last Sunday. NU returns to action on Friday when they host 13-17 Maryland. The 24-4 Creighton Bluejays swept two home matches in the last week. They topped Marquette 3-1 last Friday and DePaul last Sunday 3-1. The Bluejays became the first team in BIG EAST history to win six straight outright volleyball titles. They return to action on Friday when they take on 20-11 St. John’s in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The top five are Baylor, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Texas, and Wisconsin.